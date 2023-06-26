Live
‘Samajavaragamana’ teaser: Neatly packed with fun, family, and action elements
Sree Vishnu’s next release is “Samajavaragamana.” Directed by Ram Abbaraju of “Vivaha Bhojanambu” fame, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer today. It showcases Sree Vishnu as a ticket seller at a multiplex. Reba Monica John, the female lead, stays with the protagonist’s family, and we get to see a few comedy scenes involving Vishnu, Reba, and Naresh. Sree Vishnu hates women, but the reason hasn’t been disclosed in the trailer. This aspect might be the selling point of makers.
The trailer is neatly packed with fun, family, and action elements. The light-hearted comedy will bring a smile to faces. If the movie offers a fun ride just like the trailer, then this Sree Vishnu starrer can fetch good revenues in this monsoon season.
Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Raghu Babu, and Rajeev Kanakala played important roles. Gopi Sundar scored the music. Razesh Danda is bankrolling this movie under the banner of Hasya Movies in association with AK Entertainments.