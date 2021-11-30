Samantha Begins Her Shoot For Special Dance Number In Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Movie

Tollywood ace actor Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Pushpa' is creating noise on social media for all the right reasons! It is all known that, the first part of this film 'Pushpa: The Rise' will hit the big screens in the next month just a few days ahead of the Christmas festival. Now, Samantha is roped in for a special song and she also joined the sets. Sam dropped an exciting poster on her Instagram page and treated all her fans…

Samantha is seen from the back in this poster… She sported in a colourful blue lehenga and looked awesome. The makers also wrote, "A Rocking Number with Icon Star @alluarjun & @Samanthaprabhu2 being shot in a gigantic set. Get ready to witness the 'Sizzling Song of The Year' #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17".

Samantha also retweeted the post and treated all her fans…

Speaking about the Pushpa movie, it is being directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners. This movie is being made in two parts and the first part will be released in December. Allu Arjun and the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in complete de-glamour roles while comedian-turned hero Sunil will essay the role of Mangalam Srinu in this action entertainer. Along with them, even Anasuya who will be seen as Dashayani is also playing a prominent role. Young actor Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist in this movie and he will be accompanied by Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej.

Devi Sri Prasad is all set to entertain the music buffs with his rocking tunes while the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling and that too in Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Pushpa: The Rise will hit the big screens on 17th December, 2021!