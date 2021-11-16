Samantha officially onboard for Pushpa

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa. Sukumar is the film's director. The film unit decided to bring Samantha on board for a special song in the movie. The team has officially confirmed the development on social media.

"Pushpa's 5th song is special and needed someone special! We reached out to our very special SAMANTHA GARU and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we've developed over time. We're super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screens with Icon Star Allu Arjun in the Fifth Single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable." said the makers in a statement.

The film also features Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, and others in crucial roles. Devi Sri Prasad is the film's music director. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film.