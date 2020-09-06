Samantha Says ‘Saaki’ Is A Reflection Of Who I Am

Our dear Tollywood beauty Samantha Akkineni has turned into an entrepreneur and unveiled her new clothing range 'Saaki' yesterday. She took to her Instagram and announced this happy news. Through this latest start-up she is turning her fashion ideology into a business with the fashion label 'Saaki'. She also doled out that, Saaki will be launched soon.

Off late, Samantha doled out that, "'Saaki' Is A Reflection Of Who I Am…" along with dropping a pic of her!





In this post, Samantha looked uber-chic sporting in a polka-dotted sleeveless gown. She posed with all smiles and looked happy!!!





Samantha posted this video yesterday and announced the news of turning into an entrepreneur. She also doled out that, her fashion label will aim to make fashion affordable and accessible to everyone along with having all her influence in every piece of it. She also jotted down a few words about 'Saaki' beside her post, "Saaki @saaki.world is finally here! Saaki has been a dream of mine ,and my baby for many months. ...It is a reflection of my love for fashion and my journey in life.

Before I even started my acting career, I was enamoured by fashionable people and styles in magazines. I remember when I was in college, there was no way that I could afford a designer outfit. Since I started acting, I've had the honour of wearing clothes designed by talented designers. Many years later, I would wear an outfit with my signature on it. This has been an emotional journey . I've come this far only with the love that all of you have showered me with.

I want to share this joy with all of you. Saaki is my way of building our friendship, sharing my life, and creating moments with you that will be special and just ours.

We're launching soon and I hope all of you love it.

Stay tuned! 💜".

Hope Samantha gets succeeded in her latest venture and comes up with cool designer clothes!!!