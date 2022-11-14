Samantha's Yashoda Movie Collects Stellar Numbers On Weekend

Samantha's Yashoda movie is collection good at the ticket windows!Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all busy with a handful of projects. Her latest movie Yashoda turned into a blockbuster and is running successfully in the theatres with positive talk. She was recently diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder and is now taking treatment to recover from it.

Speaking about the collection report, the movie surpassed Rs 3.2 crore in the country.

This is the latest collection report… It reads, "#Yashoda's Indomitable Will gets Unstoppable Love Abroad. It's among the Top Grossers in USA (This Week) with $445K Gross Book Now https://linktr.ee/YashodaTickets @Samanthaprabhu2 @varusarath5 @Iamunnimukundan @harishankaroffi @hareeshnarayan @krishnasivalenk @SrideviMovieOff".

Earlier the makeup artist of Samantha for the Yashoda movie also dropped a couple of posts and praised the talented actress…

First Rohit shared this post and dropped a couple of videos… In the first one, Sam is seen imitating the make-up artist and created a fun aura in the set. He also wrote, "This is an Appreciation post ………..

When I was asked to do this film I was so nervous knowing that it is for the South's Biggest superstar. In my head I was tensed as to how will it be, will it be all serious and no fun, will it be only working round the clock.

Will I have to compromise on my working styles down south

Until I met this wonderful Soul and started enjoying the process of her work. She makes sure that everybody is well taken care of and specially when it comes to work everybody gets a chance to express their opinion and gets a chance to execute it of how they would perceive it. Be it a hot day, Rainy day, cold nights, at work she made sure that nobody compromises on the comfort of working on a set where she is there.

Her passion for story telling and to give a good cinema experience pushed us all to deliver nothing but our best. There were days where I was not at my best she would understand that and would pump a lot of energy and motivate me to get back up.

In her I found a real true Hero, a true Superstar , a true Human , A true friend and an incredible Actor to work with who helps you push your own boundaries

••••• She is Rare•••••••••

A big shout out to @samantharuthprabhuoffl for my first film with you .

Grateful for this opportunity".

In this post, we can witness Sam's beautiful hairstyles… He also wrote, "Designing the hair For #Yashoda @samantharuthprabhuoffl

The process as a hairdresser which I Iove the most

As a hairdresser for each character is it our job to make sure that the character looks more lived in and natural in the way She/ He does hair for the movie or film. For Yashoda Samantha wanted her hair to look very easy and natural throughout the film. So we decided to enhance the natural movement in her hair and scrunched her hair to add the main fundamental texture to her hair through the film

Then we took liberty of doing few quick tie up hair options and knotted twisties to enhance and complete the look for the character.

Let me know of what you think of Yashoda's hair in the film looked like."

Finally, he shared this post and said, "Some more of it #Yashoda @samantharuthprabhuoffl

This new-age thriller is directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Sam is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.