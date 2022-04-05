Samantha’s Yashoda Release Date Is Unveiled

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is in the best phase of her career… Along with Telugu movies, she also signed a couple of Bollywood and Hollywood projects and is carefully carving a niche to her career with all her hard work and amazing screen presence. She was last seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie special song and amazed all and sundry with her glamorous avatar. Presently she is part of Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan's Yashoda movie which deals with the science fiction thriller genre. Off late, the makers of this movie unveiled the release date and dropped a new poster on social media…

Samantha also dropped the release date poster and shared this good news with all her fans… Take a look!

She re-tweeted the production house Twitter post and dropped the release date poster… The makers jotted down, "August 12th it is!! Our #Yashoda aka @Samanthaprabhu2 is all set to give you thrills n chills in theatres. A @krishnasivalenk's production @hareeshnarayan @dirharishankar @varusarath5 @Iamunnimukundan @mynnasukumar @PulagamOfficial @SrideviMovieOff @DoneChannel1".

Samantha is essaying the titular role while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie. It also has an ensemble cast of Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Going with the crew details, ace musician Mani Sharma will tune the songs while M Sukumar will handle the cinematography section and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit the unwanted scenes!

Speaking about the movie, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad doled out, "Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in the fight sequences of Yashoda. We're simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12th. The shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This Action Thriller has a plot that can pull national-level audience to theatres. Finishing a major schedule in a aassive set recently, we're heading to another shooting schedule today in Kodaikanal".

Yashoda movie will hit the big screens on 12th August, 2022!