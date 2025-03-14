Live
‘Sambaraala Yetigattu’ coats ‘Carnage Red’
Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej is set to scale new heights with his upcoming Pan-India action thriller, Sambaraala Yetigattu (SYG). Directed by debutant Rohith KP, the film promises to showcase Sai Durgha Tej in a high-octane action-packed avatar. Produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, the project follows their massive success with HanuMan.
Marking the festive spirit of Holi, the makers unveiled a brand-new poster featuring the film’s team in a celebratory mood. Sai Durgha Tej is seen raising his hand, hyping up his crew, reflecting the film’s intense and energetic vibe. With the tagline "Carnage Red," the makers hint at an action-filled spectacle.
The film has been gaining massive traction, especially after the impressive Carnage teaser. Currently, the team is filming a song in Hyderabad, with the production progressing at a brisk pace.
With a substantial budget and a stellar technical crew, Sambaraala Yetigattu is shaping up as one of Sai Durgha Tej’s most ambitious projects. The film boasts cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, editing by Naveen Vijaya Krishna, and production design by Gandhi Nadikudikar. Scheduled for a grand pan-India release on September 25, 2025, Sambaraala Yetigattu will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.