Sampath Nandi to replace Rajamouli?

SS Rajamouli is one of the successful filmmakers in the country right now. He earlier delivered a big blockbuster Vikramarkudu with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. The film is going to get a sequel soon. Writer Vijayendra Prasad recently confirmed that the script for the film's sequel is ready.

Surprisingly, Rajamouli will not be taking over the project. We hear the reports that Rajamouli is busy and has made it clear that he is not interested in directing the film. He also asked his father to pick another director for the film.

Ravi Teja will be playing the lead role in the movie. The buzz is that Sampath Nandi who recently tasted a commercial blockbuster Seetimaarr is in talks to direct the film. Already, the duo worked together in the past and they might team up once again for this new film.