Samuthirakani reveals his bonding with Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan earned reputation globally for his remarkable performance in “RRR.” The movie is another milestone in the actor’s career. Up next, Charan will be seen in the political action drama “Game Changer.” Shankar is helming this biggie. SS Thaman is composing the tunes.

Actor and director Samuthirakani is playing a key role in “Game Changer.” In a recent interview, Samuthirakani stated that he developed a close bonding with Charan from RRR. Samuthirakani said, “Ram Charan has become so close to me right since RRR. Now he is like my own son.” Fans are excited to watch him on the screen with Charan.

Kiara Advani is playing the female lead. The movie also stars SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth, and others in pivotal roles. Ace producer Dil Raju is bankrolling Game Changer on a massive scale. The movie is expected to hit the screens during Summer 2024.