Sandhyaragam’ director Srinivas Nedunuri gets honoured at Ugadi Awards held by Viswaguru World Records

Approximately 40 eminent personalities from various fields, including artists, educators, medical professionals, and film industry stalwarts, were honored with prestigious Ugadi Awards by the Viswaguru World Records. The ceremony, presided over by Justice Perugu Sri Sudha, a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court, was held at Plaza Hotel in Begumpet. Former IAS officer Lakshmikantham, Joint Director of School Education Madan Mohan, and Arc Group CMD Gummi Ram Reddy, among others, graced the occasion as chief guests.





Renowned filmmaker Srinivas Nedunuri received the award in the film category. He was commended for his contributions to the silver screen and for his socially conscious works, notably the thought-provoking film "Sandhyaragam." Expressing gratitude for the honor, Srinivas Nedunuri spoke about his cinematic journey and the significance of socially impactful narratives. The Founder and CEO of the World Records Foundation, Satyavolu Rambabu, extended his thanks to the jury committee for selecting the awardees and emphasized the importance of the award in recognizing social responsibility.



Senior film journalist Vinayakarao, Prime 9 News Chairman Bandi Srinivas, social activist B. Vijay Kumar, Lion BVS Rao, Dr. NNV Subba Rao, Kona Srinivasarao, MS Vijaya Kumar, Bhavani, Vinod and Vishnupriya from Nischayam Group were among the dignitaries present.