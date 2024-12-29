Sankranti Showdown: Venkatesh leads the charge in promotions

Telugu actor Venkatesh, known for his witty charm and unwavering fan support, is all set to bring audiences a festive treat with his upcoming movie Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, scheduled for release on January 14, 2025. The film, promising to be a complete entertainer, will compete head-to-head with two major releases during the Sankranti season—Game Changer starring Ram Charan (January 10) and Daaku Maharaaj featuring Balakrishna (January 12).

As the Sankranti season approaches, Venkatesh has been leading the promotional efforts for “Sankranthiki Vasthunnam,” making sure to engage with his fans through TV appearances, song promos, and various promotional activities. His proactive approach has certainly contributed to raising the film's visibility and increasing its chances of standing out among the major releases this festive season.

While Ram Charan is also promoting Game Changer, there’s a sense that he may need to ramp up his efforts to effectively compete in such a crowded release window. Similarly, for Daaku Maharaaj, Balakrishna’s team has been focusing on interviews with the director and heroine, but it remains to be seen whether they will adopt more aggressive promotional tactics in the coming weeks.

With all three films vying for attention, the battle for Sankranti supremacy will ultimately come down to how well each movie garners momentum in the days leading up to their respective releases. Effective promotions will be key in making sure audiences flock to the theaters for the ultimate festive movie experience.