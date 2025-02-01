Live
- Former ZP Chairperson Sarithamma and Former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav Participate in Annadanam Program at Maldakal Temple.
- KENT LAUNCHES INSTANT DRINKING WATER HEATER, REVOLUTIONIZING HOME CONVENIENCE
- Amol Palekar Criticizes Box Office Obsession at Hyderabad Literary Festival
- ₹50,000 Donated for Sri Sri Bhagiratha Maharshi Statue Installation in Gattu Mandal.
- 'Telugu Velugu' Literary Event to Be Held in Hyderabad on February 2
- Grand Sri Sri Sri Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam and Cultural Festivities in Utthanur Village, Aija Mandal.
- District-Level Meeting Held to Mark 10 Years of Beti Bachao Beti padao.
- CPM State Secretary John Wesley Calls for Intensified People's Struggles in Nadigadda.
- Congress Government Neglects Agriculture Sector, Says Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.
Santosh Shobhan: Being Outrageously Original Is the Only Way Forward
At the DishTV Watcho Storytellers Conclave, curated by Indian Television, actor Santosh Shobhan emphasized the importance of originality in filmmaking. In a discussion moderated by noted film critic Bharadwaj Rangan, Shobhan was asked about the future of good cinema amidst the dominance of big box office films and pan-India releases.
"Being outrageously original is the only way forward," Shobhan stated, highlighting that authentic storytelling is what truly makes a film worthwhile. He stressed that instead of chasing commercial trends, filmmakers should focus on crafting unique narratives that connect with audiences on a deeper level.
As the Indian film industry increasingly leans toward large-scale, high-budget productions, Shobhan’s perspective serves as a reminder that originality remains the foundation of compelling cinema. His words resonate at a time when audiences are seeking fresh and meaningful stories beyond just spectacle and box office figures.