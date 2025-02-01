  • Menu
Santosh Shobhan: Being Outrageously Original Is the Only Way Forward

Santosh Shobhan: Being Outrageously Original Is the Only Way Forward
Highlights

At the DishTV Watcho Storytellers Conclave, curated by Indian Television, actor Santosh Shobhan emphasized the importance of originality in filmmaking.

In a discussion moderated by noted film critic Bharadwaj Rangan, Shobhan was asked about the future of good cinema amidst the dominance of big box office films and pan-India releases.

"Being outrageously original is the only way forward," Shobhan stated, highlighting that authentic storytelling is what truly makes a film worthwhile. He stressed that instead of chasing commercial trends, filmmakers should focus on crafting unique narratives that connect with audiences on a deeper level.

As the Indian film industry increasingly leans toward large-scale, high-budget productions, Shobhan’s perspective serves as a reminder that originality remains the foundation of compelling cinema. His words resonate at a time when audiences are seeking fresh and meaningful stories beyond just spectacle and box office figures.

