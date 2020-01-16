Sarileru Neekevvaru 5 days box office collection report
Highlights
Super Star Mahesh Babu's rampage at the box-office resulted in the distributors recovering 80 % of their investment in just five days.
Super Star Mahesh Babu's rampage at the box-office resulted in the distributors recovering 80 % of their investment in just five days. The surprising factor is that the film reached the break-even mark already in a few centers. The movie collected a decent amount in the Telugu states for five days.
The following is the area-wise breakdown of the film's collections at the box-office for 5 days, in the Telugu states.
Nizam - 22.5 Cr
Ceded - 9.75 Cr
Uttarandhra - 10.05 Cr
Guntur - 7.19 Cr
East Godavari - 6.22 Cr
West Godavari- 4.54 Cr
Krishna - 5.55 Cr
Nellore - 2.42 Cr
Total 5 days AP & TG share: 68.22Cr
DIrected by Anil Ravipudi, the movie is produced jointly by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. The film released on 11th of this month.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...