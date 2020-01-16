Sarileru Neekevvaru 5 days box office collection report

Super Star Mahesh Babu's rampage at the box-office resulted in the distributors recovering 80 % of their investment in just five days. The surprising factor is that the film reached the break-even mark already in a few centers. The movie collected a decent amount in the Telugu states for five days.

The following is the area-wise breakdown of the film's collections at the box-office for 5 days, in the Telugu states.

Nizam - 22.5 Cr

Ceded - 9.75 Cr

Uttarandhra - 10.05 Cr

Guntur - 7.19 Cr

East Godavari - 6.22 Cr

West Godavari- 4.54 Cr

Krishna - 5.55 Cr

Nellore - 2.42 Cr

Total 5 days AP & TG share: 68.22Cr

DIrected by Anil Ravipudi, the movie is produced jointly by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. The film released on 11th of this month.