‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ trailer review: Action-packed

Natural Star Nani is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest film, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram," directed by the talented Vivek Athreya. This highly anticipated action thriller also stars one of the country's most versatile actors, SJ Suryah. The recently released birthday glimpse of SJ Suryah had already piqued interest, but the new theatrical trailer has significantly heightened expectations.

The trailer offers much to rave about, with Nani's unique characterization standing out as a highlight. Blending traits of Yama and Chitragupta, Nani’s role is unlike anything he’s done before. While he has predominantly portrayed boy-next-door characters throughout his career, the actor surprised everyone with his raw and rustic performance in "Dasara." Now, with "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram," Nani seems poised to take his versatility to new heights, as the trailer teases a gripping and intense performance.

SJ Suryah, known for his commanding screen presence, delivers his usual best, and his on-screen rivalry with Nani promises to be a major draw for audiences. Director Vivek Athreya has masterfully packed the trailer with thrilling moments and hints of the intense action to come. Jakes Bejoy's electrifying background score adds an extra layer of excitement, ensuring that the viewing experience is nothing short of extraordinary.

Produced by DVV Danayya, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" boasts impressive production values that lend the film a grand, big-budget feel. Priyanka Mohan appears to play a pivotal role in the narrative, alongside her portrayal as the protagonist's love interest, while Sai Kumar also takes on a crucial role. Audiences will have to wait until August 29th to witness this intense action thriller on the big screen.