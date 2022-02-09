Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Here Is The Romantic Poster Of Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh From 'Kalavathi' Song

It is all known that the ace music director of Tollywood SS Thaman is all set to drench the music buffs in love on this Valentine's Day by releasing the first single "Kalavathi…" from Mahesh Babu's most-awaited movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. To up the excitement, the makers dropped the first look poster of this song and raised expectations on it. Both Mahesh and Keerthy looked great in this romantic poster…

In this poster, the lead pair looked great… Keerthy shined draping a shimmery saree while Mahesh looked handsome sporting in a printed hoodie! They both are seen lovely in this romantic poster and made us eagerly await for the release of the complete "Kalavathi…" song. Sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "#Kalaavathi #SVPFirstSingle will be a Classical Melody from @MusicThaman".

Sarkaru Vaaru Paata is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Well, Mahesh Babu recently took a break from the shooting as he was attacked with the Covid-19 virus and he also went to Dubai along with his family for the New Year vacation. The last schedule of this movie will begin soon and the movie will also be wrapped up with this session!

Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years.

This movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!