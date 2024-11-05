Satyadev’s ‘Zebra’ unveils melodic first single ‘Meri Teri’

The upcoming film Zebra, starring talented actor Satyadev and Kannada star Dhananjaya, has been generating excitement among fans. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, this much-anticipated multi-starrer is produced by SN Reddy, S Padmaja, Bala Sundaram, and Dinesh Sundaram under Padmaja Films and Old Town Pictures banners.

With teasers and first-look posters already out, the team has now released the first single, “Meri Teri,” which has quickly captivated audiences. Composed by renowned music director Ravi Basrur, the song blends a mesmerizing melody with captivating lyrics penned by Poorna Chari. The vocals by Vijayalakshmi and Santosh Venky add a lively charm, while the on-screen chemistry between Satyadev and Priya Bhavani Shankar is drawing attention.

The visuals in “Meri Teri” are both stylish and vibrant, further enhancing the song’s instant appeal. Alongside Satyadev and Dhananjaya, Zebra also features Satyaraj, Satya Akkala, Jennifer Piccinato, and Sunil in pivotal roles. Cinematography is handled by Sathya Ponmar, with Mirach providing dialogues and Anil Krish editing the film.

With the tagline "Luck Favors the Brave," Zebra is slated for a theatrical release on November 22, promising a unique cinematic experience for moviegoers.