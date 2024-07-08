SDT, Manchu Manoj calls for action against youtubers over perverted comments, gains widespread support

Live
In a recent social media uproar, actor Sai Dharam Tej has called out several YouTubers for making perverted comments on a video featuring a young girl and her father.
In a recent social media uproar, actor Sai Dharam Tej has called out several YouTubers for making perverted comments on a video featuring a young girl and her father. The incident, which saw these Telugu YouTubers reacting inappropriately to the video, has sparked significant backlash online. The actor visibly disturbed by the comments, took to social media to demand strict action against the influencers involved. His call for accountability was soon echoed by fellow Telugu actor Manchu Manoj, who also condemned the YouTubers' behavior and urged for stringent measures to be taken.
The controversy escalated rapidly, drawing the attention of Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. Responding to the actors' tweets, the CM assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the offensive remarks.
The actions of Sai Dharam Tej and Manchu Manoj have been widely praised on social media. Many users have lauded the actors for standing up against inappropriate content and advocating for the protection of minors from such online exploitation. The community's support highlights a collective desire for maintaining decency and respect in digital interactions.
In the wake of the incident, a case has been filed, and the public eagerly awaits the outcomes of the investigation. The episode underscores the growing influence of social media personalities and the urgent need for responsible conduct online.
As the situation unfolds, Sai Dharam Tej and Manchu Manoj's proactive stance continues to garner admiration, setting a precedent for holding online influencers accountable for their actions. This incident serves as a reminder of the power of social media to both harm and heal, depending on how it is wielded.