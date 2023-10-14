SDT- Sampath Nandi film update to be out tomorrow

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the movie “Bro,” in which he acted alongside star actor Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. During the promotions of “Bro,” Sai Dharam Tej confirmed that he is doing a film with mass director Sampath Nandi.

The makers have now announced that a massive update named “First High” will come out tomorrow at 08:55 AM. A poster has been released in which we can see a trident tattoo on the protagonist’s neck. The movie’s title and first look are expected to arrive tomorrow.

Tentatively titled “SDT17,” Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the movie under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting the movie.