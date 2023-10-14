Live
- Agarwal Samaj Telangana will be Agrasen Maharaj birth anniversary tomorrow
- Upendra Kushwaha, supporters protest against caste survey in Patna
- Thousands of protesters join pro-Palestine rally in London
- Sitharaman calls for collective action for shared problems of IMF financial committee's member nations
- P20 summit concludes with call for need to resolve conflicts through dialogue
- Akali Dal slams decision not to honour first 'martyr' of Agniveer scheme
- Avoid getting trapped in any provocation during Durga Puja, says Mamata
- Google-backed Adda247 cuts nearly 300 jobs: Report
- Gehlot govt's social media campaign takes hit in last 15 days ahead of Assembly polls
- World Sight Day 2023: Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Advocates Vision Safety in the Workplace
Just In
SDT- Sampath Nandi film update to be out tomorrow
Highlights
Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the movie “Bro,” in which he acted alongside star actor Powerstar Pawan Kalyan.
Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the movie “Bro,” in which he acted alongside star actor Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. During the promotions of “Bro,” Sai Dharam Tej confirmed that he is doing a film with mass director Sampath Nandi.
The makers have now announced that a massive update named “First High” will come out tomorrow at 08:55 AM. A poster has been released in which we can see a trident tattoo on the protagonist’s neck. The movie’s title and first look are expected to arrive tomorrow.
Tentatively titled “SDT17,” Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the movie under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting the movie.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS