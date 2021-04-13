Sea Piracy: Samantha And Kajal Aggarwal Expressed Their Feelings On Eating Sea Tuna Fish

It is all known that the environmental documentary Seapiracy on Netflix has shaken many who eat fish. Many of the netizens and audience have expressed their anger and also jotted down their feelings on social media. Even Tollywood's ace actresses Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal also reacted in the same way and dropped a long note on their Instagram Stories.

Kajal Aggarwal

















This image reads, "I must admit it is heartbreaking from plastic to slavery, bycatch of dolphins for the sake of pest control to the laughter of whales and bluefin tuna, it's appaling how fish industries are given such liberties and nobody raises a voice or questions them? There are no laws or government control on whatever happens in deep oceans.

It is very important to know how your seafood is caught- there is an entire syndicate, a mafia that steals almost extinct species of fish from off access seas.

There is no such thing as sustainable fishing. Terribly sad but true. And the only way to conserve our oceans is to STOP eating marine animals. Why should we want to consume lead, mercury and micro plastic in any case? With the industrial filth dumped into our oceans, there are No clean fish. Just doesn't exist."

With this note, Kajal has expressed her anger and feelings on the seapiracy issue.

Even Samantha also expressed the same feeling and dropped the screenshot of the TV program.

















She also wrote, "I am ashamed that I used to eat Tuna… #seapiracy.. feeling sick watching this..".

Well, Seaspiracy is a documentary movie which is all about the environmental impact on fishing. This film was released in March and is directed by and starring Ali Tabrizi, a British filmmaker.