Seetimaarr Trailer: A Power-Packed Glimpse Of Gopichand’s Kabaddi Challenge

Tollywood's young hero Gopichand is looking to bag a blockbuster with his upcoming movie Seetimaarr. Off late, the makers of this movie dropped the power-packed trailer on the Twitter page and showed off a glimpse of the Gopichand's women's Kabaddi team and their hurdles too.



Another Tollywood young actor Ram Potheneni released the trailer on his Twitter page and extended his wishes to the whole team of Seetimaarr movie… Take a look!

The trailer starts off with officials denying to select 8 players from a single village. But Gopichand's says that it will be possible if they think from the root level. They are not only playing to win the Nationals but to make the country know their problem. Although the villagers oppose the girls from taking part in the game due to the dress code, Gopichand manages to train the team. Even Tamannaah who denies training the team will finally support them. Well, we need to wait and watch to know how the lead actors Gopichand and Tamannaah will train the team crossing all the hurdles.

Gopichand also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated his fans with an ultimate and power-packed glimpse of the Seetimaarr movie… Take a look!

The trailer also mainly focuses on women empowerment and shows off they can do wonders if properly trained! They should never be neglected!

Being a sports drama, the Seetimaarr movie is made on the 'Kabaddi' game and both the lead actors Gopichand and Tamannah will essay the roles of Kabaddi coaches in this movie. Even Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Dev Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Jayaprakash, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Preeti Asrani, Rohith Pathak, Tarun Arora and Preethi Asrani will play prominent roles in this film.

Seetimaar movie is directed by Sampath Nandi and is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and Praveen Kumar under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.