Senior director Vamshy in talks for web-series

Tollywood: The OTT platforms are attracting filmmakers with different proposals. There are the senior directors who are trying to venture into digital space to continue telling stories. The senior directors who once ruled the film industry but ran out of offers now want to show their talent in the digital space. In the process, senior director Vamshy is also in plans to come up with a web series.

A digital platform is in talks with the director to come up with an interesting web series set against a rural backdrop. Vamshy is writing some of his life experiences via Polamarina Gnapakalu on Swathi magazine. A digital platform approached him to bring it on the big screen. Vamshy is still holding the talks about script and budget.

By the time, the lockdown comes to an end, we may expect a formal confirmation on the same soon.