Shaakuntalam: Dev Mohan Is Introduced As King Dushyanth From This Samantha’s Periodic Love Tale

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is now in the best phase of her career. She is now busy with a handful of movies having Telugu, Hindi and even Hollywood movies in her kitty. At present her latest movie Shaakuntalam is ready to hit the theatres in a couple of months and today being the lead actor Dev Mohan's birthday, the makers unveiled his first look poster and introduced him as King Dushyanth on this special occasion.



They shared the first look poster of Dev Mohan on Twitter page and also wished him with a special post… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Wishing our ever-charming, valiant and handsome King #Dushyant, @ActorDevMohan a very Happy Birthday! #Shaakuntalam @Gunasekhar1 @Samanthaprabhu2 #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @GunaaTeamworks @DilRajuProdctns @SVC_official @tipsofficial #MythologyforMilennials #EpicLoveStory".

Dev Mohan looked royal in the poster and is seen riding a horse amid deep forest background! He looked classy in the regal attire and looked ever-charming!

Speaking about the Shaakuntalam movie, Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. Along with them even Prakash Raj, Gautami, Kabir Bedi, Madhoo as Menaka, Kabir Duhan Singh, Allu Arha as Prince Bharata, Varshini Sounderajan and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala will essay the prominent roles.

Character Introduction:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanth

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj as Kanva Rishi

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala

This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.