Sharwanand announces new project with Sreenu Vaitla for Sankranthi 2027

Sharwanand’s latest release, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, has made a strong start at the box office, holding its ground despite stiff competition. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, known for Samajavaragamana, the film stars Samyukta and Sakshi Vaidya as the female leads and has been well received by audiences.

The makers hosted a success meet in Hyderabad today, where Sharwanand surprised fans with a major announcement about his next venture. The actor confirmed that he will be collaborating with celebrated director Sreenu Vaitla, famed for delivering some of Telugu cinema’s most iconic comedy entertainers.

Sharwanand also revealed that the new film is planned for a grand theatrical release during Sankranthi 2027, promising a festive treat for audiences. The project will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, one of Tollywood’s most trusted production houses.

While further details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be disclosed, fans are already buzzing with excitement at the prospect of Sharwanand joining forces with Sreenu Vaitla, known for his perfect blend of humor and mass appeal.

With the Sankranthi release strategically planned, expectations are high for this collaboration to deliver both laughs and box office success, marking another milestone in Sharwanand’s career.