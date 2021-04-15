Sharwanand to test luck as a cop!

Young hero Sharwanand is disappointed with the result of his last film Sreekaram. The actor is currently working on a bilingual and Maha Samudram. Meanwhile, he also signed Kishore Tirumala's Aadallu Meeku Joharlu. The buzz is that he also signed a new movie, with a debut filmmaker.

According to the latest reports, Sharwanand will start a new film in the direction of a new filmmaker next year. The actor has listened to the script and has given the nod for the same. As per the buzz, Sharwanand will be seen as a powerful police officer in the film. The actor has liked his characterization in the script and asked the director to begin work on the same. As of now, there is no confirmation on the same.

Sharwanand is fast completing Maha Samudram directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film is aimed for the August 13th release. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are also a part of the film.