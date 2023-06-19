Live
Shekar Master sheds into tears seeing Rakesh Master for the last time
Tollywood famous choreographer Rakesh master who has been suffering from illness for a week passed away on Sunday (June 18). He was admitted to the hospital with bleeding and breathed his last while undergoing treatment. From the level of learning dance while watching TV, Rakesh Master has grown to the level of making dancers. Present top choreographers in film industry, Shekhar Master, Johnny Master, Ganesh Master, Satya Master were his trainees.
There is always confusion on why the distance between these masters and Rakesh Master has arrived but they were not in touch from so many years. Rakesh Master used to admit it in every of his interviews. The bond of Guru-disciples is broken. But Shekhar used to say that he was always his guru.
Shekar master, Johnny Master, Ganesh Master and other dancers and choreographers in film industry came to see his Guru for the last time. Reaching there humbly, Shekhar Master shed tears seeing his guru lifeless. The video of Shekhar Master shedding tears has now gone viral on social media.