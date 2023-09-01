Shiva Nirvana opens up about the lengthy run-time of ‘Kushi’

“Kushi,” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in the lead roles, has hit the screens today and running successfully. Shiva Nirvana directed this rom-com, which has a length of 163 minutes (2 hours 43 minutes). In a recent interview, the director was asked if such a lengthy runtime wouldn’t be an issue for a romantic film.

Shiva Nirvana said that he had shown the entire film to their team and added that their response. He further said that he would have worried about the length if someone from the team complained about the same.

Shiva Nirvana said there was never a discussion about the length of the film. The director opined that what matters is the overall feel the film carries and not the length. Mythri Movie Makers backed this flick. Hesham Abdul Wahab scored music for this film.