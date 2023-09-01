Live
- Healthy morning habits to eliminate stress from life
- A parent’s guide to managing Asthma triggers in kids
- Delhi Police Deny Lockdown Rumors During G20 Summit; Establishes Controlled Zone
- World Coconut Day
- Prez Murmu gives nod to rename Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum
- Couldn't resist rigging in Bengal panchayat polls due to life threat: Presiding officer to Calcutta High Court
- Young talent Ridhi Dograto play SRK mother in ‘Jawan’
- UN rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next week
- Date locked for Ravi Teja’s‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’first single
- Maharashtra Dada shree foundation holds various programs on YS Rajasekhar Reddy death anniversary
Just In
Shiva Nirvana opens up about the lengthy run-time of ‘Kushi’
“Kushi,” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in the lead roles, has hit the screens today and running successfully.
“Kushi,” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in the lead roles, has hit the screens today and running successfully. Shiva Nirvana directed this rom-com, which has a length of 163 minutes (2 hours 43 minutes). In a recent interview, the director was asked if such a lengthy runtime wouldn’t be an issue for a romantic film.
Shiva Nirvana said that he had shown the entire film to their team and added that their response. He further said that he would have worried about the length if someone from the team complained about the same.
Shiva Nirvana said there was never a discussion about the length of the film. The director opined that what matters is the overall feel the film carries and not the length. Mythri Movie Makers backed this flick. Hesham Abdul Wahab scored music for this film.