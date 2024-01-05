Shiva Rajkumar confirms his collaboration with Ram Charan in ‘RC 16’

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently engrossed in filming his upcoming project, "Game Changer," helmed by director Shankar Shanmugam. Set in the political thriller genre, this movie features Kiara Advani as the female lead and is slated for an extensive release in September 2024.



In a recent interview, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, recognized for his roles in "Jailer" and "Ghost," affirmed his significant part in Ram Charan's forthcoming film, tentatively titled "RC 16." Directed by Buchibabu Sana, acclaimed for his work in "Uppena," Shiva Rajkumar's entry into the project has ignited immense enthusiasm among fans, marking his debut in Telugu cinema.

The musical genius AR Rahman has been confirmed as the composer for this venture. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Sukumar Writings, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers. Anticipation is high for further updates on this highly anticipated film, promising an exciting collaboration of talent and storytelling in the making.