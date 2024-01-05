Live
- Tesla recalls 1.6 mn cars in China, lowers Model Y, S and X range
- All’s well that ends well!
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends appointment of judicial officer as Calcutta HC judge
- No place for Congress in Goa, they have only 'divide and rule' policy: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Record-breaking freeze persists in Sweden
- Delhi court convicts Maharashtra firm, former officials in coal block allocation case
- 'Divides Mizo people': Mizoram CM opposes border fencing along India-Myanmar border
- India-Pakistan clash in 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to happen in New York on June 9
- China targets EU brandy in tit-for-tat anti-dumping probe
Shiva Rajkumar confirms his collaboration with Ram Charan in ‘RC 16’
Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently engrossed in filming his upcoming project, "Game Changer," helmed by director Shankar Shanmugam. Set in the political thriller genre, this movie features Kiara Advani as the female lead and is slated for an extensive release in September 2024.
In a recent interview, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, recognized for his roles in "Jailer" and "Ghost," affirmed his significant part in Ram Charan's forthcoming film, tentatively titled "RC 16." Directed by Buchibabu Sana, acclaimed for his work in "Uppena," Shiva Rajkumar's entry into the project has ignited immense enthusiasm among fans, marking his debut in Telugu cinema.
The musical genius AR Rahman has been confirmed as the composer for this venture. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Sukumar Writings, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers. Anticipation is high for further updates on this highly anticipated film, promising an exciting collaboration of talent and storytelling in the making.