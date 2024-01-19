Shivaji launches ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ title poster

Parvateesam, renowned for his role in 'Kerintha,' and newcomer Praneekaanvikaa are set to feature in the family-friendly film titled 'Market Mahalakshmi.' Directed by VS Mukkhesh and produced by Akhilesh Kalaru under B2P Studios, the movie also stars Harsha Vardhan, Mahaboob Basha, and Mukku Avinash in pivotal roles. The title poster was unveiled today, with Bigg Boss fame hero Sivaji doing the honors, and producer Bekkem Venugopal as a guest, extending best wishes to the team.

Hero Sivaji, speaking at the event, shared his journey in the industry, emphasizing the significance of character, hard work, and patience. He expressed confidence in Parvateesam's potential, predicting good recognition after 'Market Mahalakshmi.' Sivaji commended the director for the strong storyline and wished the producer, Akhilesh Kalaru, success and profits. He characterized 'Market Mahalakshmi' as a hilarious film.

Producer Bekkem Venugopal praised the film's family and romantic elements, drawing parallels to Sekhar Kammula's style. He lauded the well-executed pacing, performances by the entire cast, and deemed it a strong content-driven family and romantic drama. Venugopal extended his best wishes to both the producer and the director.

Director VS Mukkhesh expressed gratitude to Sivaji and Venugopal for their support. Acknowledging it as his debut film, Mukkhesh thanked Akhilesh Kalaru for the opportunity and appreciated the actors who believed in his vision for 'Market Mahalakshmi.'