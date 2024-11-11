Shloka Entertainments bags ‘Matka’ USA rights

Tollywood's much-anticipated Matka, starring Varun Tej and directed by Karuna Kumar, is all set to make a grand debut worldwide on November 14th, 2024. The film has already created significant buzz with its gripping trailer and chartbuster songs, which have set high expectations among moviegoers. Shloka Entertainments will be releasing the film on a large scale in the USA, with the premieres scheduled for November 13th.

Matka tells the compelling rags-to-riches story of a refugee from Burma who rises to become the Matka King in Vizag during the 1980s. The narrative promises an emotional rollercoaster, taking the audience through the protagonist’s trials and triumphs as he navigates life’s ups and downs.

Varun Tej has undergone a remarkable transformation for the role, with his dedication to mastering the different get-ups and immersing himself in the era receiving widespread praise. Alongside him, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi bring the glamour quotient to the film.

The film’s production design, which meticulously recreates the 1980s, adds authenticity and richness to the period drama. GV Prakash Kumar’s music is already topping the charts, further adding to the film’s appeal. Vyra Creations and SRT Entertainments have ensured that the film’s production values are top-notch, contributing to its visual and emotional depth.

Fans are encouraged to watch Matka with their families and experience this much-awaited cinematic journey, which is set to captivate audiences on a global scale.







