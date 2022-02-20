Shraddha Srinath shares pictures clicked with 'Aaraattu' cast

Actress Shraddha Srinath, who plays the female lead in director B Unnikrishnan's just released Malayalam film 'Aaraattu', recently shared a series of pictures she had clicked with each of the cast members, including Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, on the last day of filming.



Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shraddha said, "I am very awkward when it comes to taking photos with my co-actors during shoot. It starts with greetings. You break ice, there's small talk, then you're laughing with others at your miserable language skills, learning dialogues feverishly.

"Then you start seeing these faces regularly, they become familiar, you learn more about each other, the awkwardness dissipates slowly (you're STILL learning your dialogues feverishly).

"Then there's inside jokes. I love that journey. There are some busy days in between where you barely get to chat. And before you know it, it's your last day and you realise you won't be seeing these faces again, for a long time to come anyway and that you haven't taken any photos (and your parents are asking - "where is your photo with Mohanlal sir??!!").

"They need proof. Haha. So here's a photo dump from my last day of shoot on the sets of 'Aarattu', with the legendary Mohanlal sir, Nandu sir, Siddique sir, Rachna, Unnikrishnan sir, all with beautiful Palakkad in the backdrop. And some sunset photos. Muft muft muft."