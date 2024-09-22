Shriya Saran sets social media on fire

Tollywood’s ageless beauty, Shriya Saran, has set social media on fire with her latest breathtaking photoshoot. The actress dazzles in a shimmering silver and black saree, paired with a stylish low-neck blouse. With her signature ponytail and delicate earrings, Shriya embodies effortless elegance and chic style.

Fresh off the success of her role in the Bollywood series Showtime, which received widespread praise, Shriya is now gearing up for her next big screen appearance in the highly anticipated film Suriya 44. Fans are eager to see her grace the silver screen once again as she continues to captivate audiences with her timeless beauty and undeniable talent.