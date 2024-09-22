Live
- Congress' Laxman Singh crirticises Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on foreign soil
- New Crest Gates for Tungabhadra reservoir within a year: DCM DK Shivakumar
- 25th IIFA Awards in Jaipur next year, host city signature ceremony held
- I used to replicate Harbhajan Singh’s action in junior days: Ashwin
- ‘Game Changer’ gears up for major announcement
- ‘Devara: Part 1’ release trailer unleashes NTR’s intensity
- Prostate cancer: A curable ailment that causes social stigma
- Nithiin’s ‘Robinhood’ kicks off shooting in Australia
- Shriya Saran sets social media on fire
- Ritu Varma shows her ‘Swag’ as ‘Englandu Rani’
Just In
Shriya Saran sets social media on fire
Highlights
Tollywood’s ageless beauty, Shriya Saran, has set social media on fire with her latest breathtaking photoshoot.
Tollywood’s ageless beauty, Shriya Saran, has set social media on fire with her latest breathtaking photoshoot. The actress dazzles in a shimmering silver and black saree, paired with a stylish low-neck blouse. With her signature ponytail and delicate earrings, Shriya embodies effortless elegance and chic style.
Fresh off the success of her role in the Bollywood series Showtime, which received widespread praise, Shriya is now gearing up for her next big screen appearance in the highly anticipated film Suriya 44. Fans are eager to see her grace the silver screen once again as she continues to captivate audiences with her timeless beauty and undeniable talent.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS