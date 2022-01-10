Shriya Saran Shared The Beautiful Pics Of Her Dear Daughter Radha On The Occasion Of Her First Birthday

Tollywood's ace actress Shriya Saran is an active user of social media… She treats her fans by sharing her updates frequently and treats them with beautiful pics. Well, she is blessed with a little angel Radha last year and today as the little one turned one year, she shared a series of beautiful pics and videos on her Instagram page and thanked each and everyone who was with her in her pregnancy journey!



In the first video, she is seen kissing little one with all her love… In the second pic, she is seen all in smiles holding little Radha and coming to the third and fourth ones, both Shriya and Andrei Koscheev are seen enjoying a beach vacay. Coming to the next couple of pics, they are seen enjoying in a park and a final one is a beautiful selfie with her dear daughter! Along with thanking all her dear friends and parents, she also showered all her love on her little one jotting down, "And just like that she turned 1 today . Last year at 7:40 she arrived , she has our heart permanently…. Thank you mom dad and all my family for all your love. @dhrutidave for organising the best baby shower . And all out friends for your love help and advice . @natakoscheeva @neerjasaran @aartisaran15 @sshauryaa23 @dhrutidave it's been a great journey. We need your blessings . Like @suparnamoitra_ said…. Don't be scared shriya, @gaurrimalhotra today told me Radha has many god mothers ,

@riyaazamlani is convinced Radha looks like @andreikoscheev , @shikhab4u calls her mere sheer , @smireddy_14 @therahulaggarwal @kchaudhry you guys are yet to meet her , and give her your love …. I pray that she makes friends every where and gets love from the universe and luck and happiness becomes your best buddy".

Coming to Andrei Koscheev, he also showered all his love on dear Radha holding her…

This is the video that was shot exactly one year back when little Radha was born… Andrei is all happy holding his little angel.

Well, Shriya and Andrei tied a knot in 2018 and enjoyed a gala wedding at Udaipur. They were in a relationship for several years and are now enjoying the time with their little 'Radha' who was born exactly one year back i.e on 10th January, 2021!

Happy Birthday little Radha…