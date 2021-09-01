Siddharth pins big hopes on his next!

Siddharth who is one of the noted actors in the South film industry has been away from Tollywood lately. The actor who started appearing on the Telugu platforms from the past couple of years is all set to come up with a rustic intense love drama.

Titled 'Maha Samudram', RX100 fame Ajay Bhupathi is helming this project. Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari are playing the female leads in this flick.

Siddharth pinned big hopes on the success of this film as it is his comeback film. The young actor has been seriously working on coming up with a hit in Telugu after a long time. He wants to make sure his fans like him again in this film. He plays a very important character in the film.

The complete details of the film will be out soon.