‘Siddharth Roy’ actor’s next gets a grand launch

Actor Deepak Saroj, known for his memorable roles as a child actor, is stepping into the spotlight as a hero with the romantic drama Siddharth Roy has kickstarted his next venture. Produced under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Arts, the film had a grand pooja ceremony to mark its commencement. Directed by debutant Harish Gadagani and produced by Thanniru Haribabu, the project promises a compelling love story.

The cast includes Deekshika and Anaira as the female leads, alongside seasoned actors like Raghu Babu, Hyper Aadi, and Satya. The event was graced by notable directors such as Venu Udugula and Pradeep Maddali, who lent their support to the team. During the launch, director Harish expressed gratitude to the producer and cast, stating, "This is my first film, and I’m indebted to everyone who believed in this story. We aim to deliver a memorable love story."

Deepak Saroj shared his excitement, saying, "This story resonated deeply with me. With a strong team, including music composer Anoop Rubens, I’m confident it will captivate audiences." Anaira, the female lead, expressed her passion for cinema, calling it her lifelong dream to perform on the silver screen.

Producer Haribabu, making his debut, revealed his transition from real estate to film production. "This story immediately struck a chord with me. I’m committed to delivering quality cinema," he said.

Music composed by Anup Rubens, the team plans to begin shooting in January and aims for an April release, promising an entertaining love saga.