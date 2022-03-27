Siddhu Jonnalagadda Thanked Junior NTR And Ram Charan For Praising His DJ Tillu Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's newbie Siddhu Jonnalagadda's debut movie DJ Tillu turned into a blockbuster hit and impressed the audience to the core. His amazing style and unique Telangana slang also made him rock on the big screens. Many Tollywood actors praised him and off late, even the RRR actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR also appreciated Siddhu and said, he has some energy during RRR promotional event!



Even Siddhu thanked them with a special Twitter post and treated all the fans of Ram and Bheem!

@tarak9999 anna !!!! Naa First Award icchesav anna !! So giving and pure you are .Thank you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. I m Extremely elated and super duper happy and at a loss of words. Tiger is a tiger for a reason . BIG BIG HUG and LOTS OF LOVE. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8eytdvLsyV — Siddhu Jonnalagadda (@Siddu_buoy) March 27, 2022

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "@tarak9999 anna !!!! Naa First Award icchesav anna !! So giving and pure you are .Thank you. I m Extremely elated and super duper happy and at a loss of words. Tiger is a tiger for a reason . BIG BIG HUG and LOTS OF LOVE."

In the video, Junior NTR said, he watched DJ Tillu movie recently and loved the aura of Siddhu and thus he caught the pulse of the audience through the screens. Even Ram Charan told that he will watch the movie soon during the promotional event of RRR.

DJ Tillu movie was released last month i.e on 12th February in the theatres and had Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in the lead roles. It is directed by Vimal Krishna and is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. Being made with just 8 crores budget, it minted 30 crores at the ticket windows.

Ram Charan and Junior NTR are enjoying the success of the RRR movie and the film is garnering a massive response from all corners of the world… Not only in Tollywood, but it is also going with the highest collections in Bollywood, Kollywood and other languages too.

He shared the RRR poster and wrote, "#RRR *HINDI* RRRoars on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Multiplexes witness BIG GAINS on Day 2... Single screens ROCKING... Expect BIGGERRR GROWTH on Day 3, should hit ₹ 70+ cr weekend... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 43.82 cr. #India biz."