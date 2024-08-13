Live
- Delhi Hospitals Paused As Doctors Strike Over Kolkata Medic's Murder
- Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag withdraw from BWF Japan Open
- Sensex slumps 692 points as banking stocks drag
- Yunus visits historic Dhaka temple, assures no discrimination against Hindus in B'desh
- 27 confirmed cases of Mpox, 1 death reported from India since 2022: WHO
- Govt unveils plan to boost coal production through hi-tech global mining operators
- Flag hoisting row ends: Kailash Gahlot to unfurl Tricolour at Chhatrasal stadium
- Shri Vidya Koti Kumkum Archana Mahayagna concludes at Skandagiri Math
- Sandeep Poundrik takes charge as Secretary of Steel Ministry
- Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape & murder
Just In
Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ kickstarts in Hyderabad
The regular shooting of Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming film Telusu Kada has officially commenced in Hyderabad.
The regular shooting of Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming film Telusu Kada has officially commenced in Hyderabad. This film marks the directorial debut of renowned stylist Neeraja Kona and is being produced on a grand scale by People Media Factory. The initial schedule will focus on filming key talkie scenes and a few songs.
The production team has started filming the movie’s first song featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Raashi Khanna. The song, composed by Thaman S, is expected to be a chartbuster with lyrics penned by KK. Vijay Binny, who recently made his directorial debut with Naa Saami Ranga, is overseeing the choreography on a vibrant, elaborate set. Popular singer Sid Sriram will lend his vocals to this much-anticipated track.
The first schedule of the film is a crucial 30-day stretch, aiming to capture essential portions of the movie. Telusu Kada also features Srinidhi Shetty as one of the leading ladies, while Viva Harsha plays a significant role. This project marks Siddu Jonnalagadda’s first collaboration with both heroines, and he has undergone a stylish makeover for his role.
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Telusu Kada is being made with top-tier production and technical values. The film boasts a team of well-known technicians, including Thaman S on music, Gnana Shekar Baba on cinematography, and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Avinash Kolla is handling the production design, while Sheetal Sharma is responsible for the costume design.