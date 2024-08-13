Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ kickstarts in Hyderabad

The regular shooting of Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming film Telusu Kada has officially commenced in Hyderabad. This film marks the directorial debut of renowned stylist Neeraja Kona and is being produced on a grand scale by People Media Factory. The initial schedule will focus on filming key talkie scenes and a few songs.

The production team has started filming the movie’s first song featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Raashi Khanna. The song, composed by Thaman S, is expected to be a chartbuster with lyrics penned by KK. Vijay Binny, who recently made his directorial debut with Naa Saami Ranga, is overseeing the choreography on a vibrant, elaborate set. Popular singer Sid Sriram will lend his vocals to this much-anticipated track.

The first schedule of the film is a crucial 30-day stretch, aiming to capture essential portions of the movie. Telusu Kada also features Srinidhi Shetty as one of the leading ladies, while Viva Harsha plays a significant role. This project marks Siddu Jonnalagadda’s first collaboration with both heroines, and he has undergone a stylish makeover for his role.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Telusu Kada is being made with top-tier production and technical values. The film boasts a team of well-known technicians, including Thaman S on music, Gnana Shekar Baba on cinematography, and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Avinash Kolla is handling the production design, while Sheetal Sharma is responsible for the costume design.