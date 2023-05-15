Live
Simhadri Re-Release: Collections in USA and Hyderabad
Highlights
Jr NTR's birthday is being celebrated in a grand manner by his fans today, featuring a special re-release of his all-time blockbuster hit, Simhadri. This film is receiving the widest re-release ever for any Telugu film to date.
In terms of gross collections, the re-release of Simhadri in the USA has currently surpassed $12K. As the screenings are scheduled to continue until May 20th, this figure is expected to rise further.
In Hyderabad city, the special shows of Simhadri have accumulated gross collections of over Rs 27 lakh.
Anticipations are high that the re-release of Simhadri will achieve the highest collection figures among all Telugu re-releases so far.
