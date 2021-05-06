Singer Sunitha Recalls The Most Unforgettable Experience From The Past And Doles Out How A Filmmaker Who Troubled Her

Tollywood: It is all known that Tollywood's ace singer Sunitha mesmerizes all and sundry with her melodious songs. She is right now busy turning into a small screen judge for the 'Drama Junior' show. Well, this 42-year-old singer got recently married to the businessman Ram Veerapaneni. Off late, she spoke to the media and recalled a past incident where she was troubled by a filmmaker.

She started off by saying, "I went to a dubbing studio to dub a few lines for a particular film. As soon as I entered inside, the director of the film said 'Sunitha Ma'am, I am a big fan of yours. It's my pleasure to have you here today and I'm fortunate to see you working for my film."



She further added, "After I dubbed a few lines, that director started calling me 'Sunitha garu'. After a few minutes, he started calling me just 'Sunitha'. Later, after we wrapped up the work, he called me 'Arey, Amma, Bujji, Kanna'. I was left in utter shock."



She also doled out, "I was like… this man who started calling me with respect took all the unsolicited leniency in calling me with nicknames within a few hours? I was wondering how to respond to him. I tried to ignore him at the moment with long silences. And luckily I never got a chance to meet him after the incident".



As Mee Too incidents from the industry are shaking the social media, even this shocking incident doled out by Sunitha made all her fans go shocked.

