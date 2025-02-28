Sithara Entertainments to Release ‘RETRO’ in Telugu

The highly anticipated film 'RETRO,' featuring acclaimed national award-winning actor Suriya, is poised to make a massive impact. The film captured everyone’s attention with its powerful teaser and is all set to release on May 1st. The much-awaited film is hitting Telugu screens, with Telugu theatrical rights acquired by Sithara Entertainments.

Known for delivering blockbuster theatrical experiences, Sithara Entertainments has successfully distributed films like 'Leo' (Tamil), 'Devara' (Telugu), and 'Brahmayugam' (Malayalam) across industries. Now, they are bringing 'RETRO' to Telugu audiences, ensuring a grand release in the Telugu states. Suriya’s Telugu fans are ready to celebrate the film on another level in theaters.

With its captivating premise, stellar cast, and Karthik Subbaraj’s distinctive directorial touch, the film promises to deliver an electrifying retro experience. Every promotional material released so far has amplified the anticipation, making 'RETRO' one of the most awaited releases of the year. The post-production work is progressing at a steady pace.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by the acclaimed Santhosh Narayanan.

Backed by 2D Entertainment, the prestigious banner led by Suriya and Jyotika, 'RETRO' aims to redefine cinematic brilliance under the dynamic vision of Karthik Subbaraj.

The buzz surrounding 'RETRO' is soaring, and with Sithara Entertainments handling the Telugu release, a massive theatrical experience awaits!