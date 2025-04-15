Live
- MLA and Collector Sanction Rs. 19 Lakh for Sump Construction to Resolve Water Crisis in Gattu Mandal
- "Bhu Bharati Act 2025: A Boon for Telangana Farmers or a New Digital Hurdle?"
- MLA, Collector Inspect Indiramma Housing Model in Dharur; Emphasize Quality and Timely Completion
- Singapore to Hold General Election on May 3 Amid Economic Concerns and Rising Cost of Living
- 2025 Southwest Monsoon likely to be above normal, says IMD's Long Range Forecast
- IPL 2025 Live Preview: Ian Bishop, Ambati Rayudu, and Raunak Kapoor Break Down PBKS vs KKR Clash
- IPL 2025: Ball change rule in second innings is definitely helping bowlers, says Mohit Sharma
- Ilaiyaraaja Sends ₹5 Crore Legal Notice Over ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Songs; Producers Say They Have NOC
- Supreme Court to Hear 10 Petitions Challenging Waqf (Amendment) Act Tomorrow
- NHRC to send team to probe rights violation in Murshidabad
Sivakarthikeyan’s Action Saga ‘Madarasi’ hit screens on Sept 5
The much-anticipated action entertainer Madarasi, featuring the powerhouse combo of Sivakarthikeyan and director A.R. Murugadoss, has officially locked its release date.
The much-anticipated action entertainer Madarasi, featuring the powerhouse combo of Sivakarthikeyan and director A.R. Murugadoss, has officially locked its release date. The makers revealed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on September 5, setting off high expectations among fans and action film lovers.
Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Madarasi promises to be a visual treat, packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences and Murugadoss’ signature storytelling. The release date announcement came with a striking poster showcasing Sivakarthikeyan in a fierce avatar, signaling a gritty and action-heavy narrative. The poster has already gone viral, garnering massive praise for the actor’s intense transformation.
AR Murugadoss, known for blockbusters like Thuppakki and Ghajini, is set to present an explosive narrative in Madarasi, loaded with action and emotion. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, while Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabir, and Vikrant take on pivotal roles, raising anticipation around the ensemble.
Adding to the film’s grandeur, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, promising a pulsating soundtrack. The technical team includes Sudeep Elamon as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, and Arun Venjaramoodu heading art direction. Action sequences are choreographed by Kevin Master and Dilip Master, assuring some breathtaking stunt visuals.
With its star power, slick visuals, and action-packed premise, Madarasi is gearing up to be one of the most exciting theatrical releases this year. Mark your calendars for September 5!