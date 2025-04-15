Sivakarthikeyan’s Action Saga ‘Madarasi’ hit screens on Sept 5

The much-anticipated action entertainer Madarasi, featuring the powerhouse combo of Sivakarthikeyan and director A.R. Murugadoss, has officially locked its release date. The makers revealed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on September 5, setting off high expectations among fans and action film lovers.

Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Madarasi promises to be a visual treat, packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences and Murugadoss’ signature storytelling. The release date announcement came with a striking poster showcasing Sivakarthikeyan in a fierce avatar, signaling a gritty and action-heavy narrative. The poster has already gone viral, garnering massive praise for the actor’s intense transformation.

AR Murugadoss, known for blockbusters like Thuppakki and Ghajini, is set to present an explosive narrative in Madarasi, loaded with action and emotion. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, while Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabir, and Vikrant take on pivotal roles, raising anticipation around the ensemble.

Adding to the film’s grandeur, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, promising a pulsating soundtrack. The technical team includes Sudeep Elamon as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, and Arun Venjaramoodu heading art direction. Action sequences are choreographed by Kevin Master and Dilip Master, assuring some breathtaking stunt visuals.

With its star power, slick visuals, and action-packed premise, Madarasi is gearing up to be one of the most exciting theatrical releases this year. Mark your calendars for September 5!