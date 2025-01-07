SJ Suryah says excited about his part in ‘Game Changer’

Actor-director SJ Suryah, known for his versatile roles, is all set to captivate audiences once again with his performance in the much-awaited political action drama Game Changer. Directed by the legendary Shankar and starring Ram Charan, the film is scheduled for a grand release on January 10, 2025. Suryah, who plays a corrupt politician in the movie, shared insights into his character, working with Shankar, and collaborating with Ram Charan in an exclusive interview.

In the interview, Suryah spoke about his excitement when he was offered Game Changer, marking his second collaboration with Shankar after Bharateeyudu 2. "Every actor dreams of working with a director like Shankar. His vision is unmatched, and it was a great opportunity to learn from him. I was offered Game Changer first, and after seeing my performance, Shankar sir brought me on board for Bharateeyudu 2," Suryah recalled.

Elaborating on his character in Game Changer, Suryah described his role as a cunning politician caught in a conflict with an honest collector, portrayed by Ram Charan. "The plot might seem familiar, but Shankar’s unique scene design and the depth he brought to my character made it special," Suryah said. He added that his role has multiple looks, two of which have been revealed in the trailer, with the others being a surprise for the audience.

Suryah also praised Ram Charan for his humility and support during the shoot, particularly recalling a memorable moment when Charan invited him to dinner after a long day of filming.

As the release date approaches, Game Changer is expected to be a major hit, with Suryah’s powerful performance and Shankar’s visionary direction adding to the film’s appeal.