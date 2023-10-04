  • Menu
'Skanda' reaches Rs 50 Cr mark in 5 days

‘Skanda’ reaches Rs 50 Cr mark in 5 days
For the first time, actor Ram Pothineni and director Boyapati Sreenu teamed up for an action drama, “Skanda.”

For the first time, actor Ram Pothineni and director Boyapati Sreenu teamed up for an action drama, “Skanda.” The film has been released last Thursday in cinemas. Sreeleela and Saiee Manjrekar will be seen as female leads in this mass entertainer. Inspite of mixed talk, the film managed to collect good numbers at the box-office. According to the PR numbers, the movie has made a total of Rs. 50.2 crores gross in 5 days, which is the highest for any film of Ram ever released.

Apart from lead cast, “Skanda” has Prince Cecil, Gautami, Indraja, Raja, Srikanth, Sharath Lohitashwa, Prithviraj, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi of Srinivasa Silver Screen, the movie has Thaman’s music.

