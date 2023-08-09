‘Skanda’wraps up shooting; team to start promotions vigorously

After the blockbuster success of “Akhanda,” mass maker Boyapati Sreenu joined forces with Ram Pothineni for a mass action entertainer “Skanda.”Boyapati, who is known for presenting his heroes in never-seen-before mass get-ups is showing Ram in a completely different look. The actor appeared in a massy avatar in posters and other promotional material.

Interim, the team completed shooting the last song on the lead pair and dancers in a massive set. With that, the entire shooting part of “Skanda” is wrapped up. In th picture released, Ram and Sreeleela appear in fancy outfits and they are seen posing alongside director Boyapati Sreenu, and producer Srinivasaa Chitturi.

While the teaser and title glimpse received a tremendous response, the first single ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ is a chartbuster. The song scored by S Thaman has topped all the music charts. Ram and Sreeleela amazed one and all with their graceful and elegant dance moves in the song.

Santosh Detake cranks the camera for the film which is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammiraju. “Skanda” is getting ready for release worldwide on September 15th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.