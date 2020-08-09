Smart, Suave and Simple - Happy Birthday Superstar Mahesh

Mahesh Babu has a quality of staying away from showing off and he is highly smart in keeping his distance from controversies. If something arises where he is forced to say words that he might regret, he slowly started to joke around and avoid them.

He is extremely calculated in trying out different subjects and he wants to be known more as a performer than just a box office machine. That uniqueness gives him an opportunity to keep his fan base among the family audiences intact too.

And he has a pleasing smile and gentle personality, when you meet him outside. He doesn't like to be rude to you in anyway and under unavoidable circumstances, if he snaps, he makes up for it in some or the other way.

He keeps his choices simple. If he likes a subject he does it and if he doesn't, he wouldn't do it, even if the director is his own family member. When he talks to any person, he always tries to understand where the conversation is leading to and tries to maintain civilness, even during a disagreement.

With family, he likes to be more open and with friends, he gets to be at his worst or best sides. He doesn't feel insecure himself but has a competitive edge that does tend to push him into indirect box office wars. But personally, he keeps all the work-differences at bay to stay a nice guy.

If he reacts to a situation then he helps people by going to any distance and if he is just not in the mood, he carries with his work, silently. Well, in a nutshell, Mahesh likes to keep himself simple and easy-going than a star who is unapproachable.

With Namrata and kids, in his life, he opened up lot more and his fun side is in coming in front of the fans & world too. We wish the Suave Superstar of Telugu Cinema, a very happy birthday and would love to see him in many more memorable films like Pokiri, Okkadu, Athadu, Srimanthudu and so on. Rock on Mahesh!