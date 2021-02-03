Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better Movie Final Box Office Collection Report

Solo Brathuke So Better Movie Box Office Collections: Mega Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej is currently busy working on his next film, in the direction of Deva Katta. His last film Solo Brathuke So Better released in theatres and opened to average run. But, the film ended up tasting profits. The buzz is that the film was sold for 10 crores and tasted 2 Cr profits. Nabha Natesh played the leading lady in the film. A new director Subbu made his debut with the movie. BVSN Prasad produced the film.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the closing shares of Solo Brathuke So Better.

Nizam: 3.60 Cr

Ceded: 2.60 Cr

Uttarandhra: 1.40 Cr

Guntur: 0.95 Cr

East Godavari: 0.95 Cr

West Godavari: 0.65 Cr

Krishna: 0.65 Cr

Nellore: 0.50 Cr

Telugu States: AP/TS: 11.30 Cr

Rest Of India: 0.75 Cr

Overseas: 0.35 Cr

Total 12.40Cr