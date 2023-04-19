Soniya Singh Is All Excited For Her Debut Movie 'Virupaksha' And Penned A Heartfelt Note

Tollywood's ace actor Sai Dharam Tej is all set to showcase a complete thriller in the theatres with the 'Virupaksha' movie. Being helmed by debutant director Karthik Dandu, there are many expectations on it. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha, Ajay, Brahmaji and Sai Chand. Well, small screen diva Soniya Singh who is all famous for Sujatha Subramanyam web series is also essaying a prominent role in this movie. She also dropped a funny interview with Tej and raised the expectations on the movie. Off late, she shared a pic from Virupaksha press meet and dropped a heartfelt note ahead of the release…

Along with sharing a beautiful pic, she also wrote, "The seat I've always dreamed. Sharing the same place with the finest people of the industry. And this been my first step of success, before I'm seen in theatres. Counting each and every blessing of mine. By blessings I mean each and everyone one of you. Thank you for staying with me through thick and thin. Thanking each and every single cast and crew from our team Virupaksha. @ravikrishna_official you been a sweetest companion. A moment to be cherished, these clickzz".

Virupaksha will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. It is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!