Special Surprise from Superstar Mahesh Babu

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his new movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram is the film's director. The makers began the first schedule of the movie in Dubai. The film unit will begin the shoot of next schedule in Goa. But, we hear that there is a small break in between. Mahesh will come to Hyderabad and then fly back to Goa. Interestingly, there are reports about a special surprise being planned from Mahesh Babu's team.

As per the buzz, the team will land in Hyderabad on 21st of February. The film unit is planning to release a special making video, with some exclusive stills from the film's sets. It is more or less a making video, that will be out on 25th of this month.

There are high expectations on the film. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainments are jointly producing the film. More details about the same will come out soon.