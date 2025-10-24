‘Spirit’ Sound Story hints at a dark, violent cop avatar

The much-awaited collaboration of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga—known for sensation-creating films Arjun Reddy and Animal—with pan-India superstar Prabhas is already making massive noise. Titled Spirit, the cop drama marks the first time Prabhas will be seen in a full-fledged police role, further fueling the excitement among audiences and trade circles.

On the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped a surprising audio glimpse late in the day, giving fans the first taste of the film’s gritty drama. Staying true to his intense storytelling style, the audio clip presents a conversation between officials discussing Prabhas’ character—an IPS officer who was once an academy topper but ends up as a remand prisoner due to his “one bad habit.”

Prakash Raj, who plays a jail superintendent, reveals through the dialogue that the officer’s conduct issues lead to his termination. The glimpse ends with a powerful punchline from Prabhas about that bad habit he has carried since childhood—intensifying curiosity about the character’s mysterious flaw. The thumping score by Harshavardhan Rameshwar heightens the mood, making the snippet an instant hit.

The character portrayal clearly suggests another intense, morally flawed, and rebellious protagonist—hallmarks of a Sandeep Reddy Vanga creation. Alongside Prakash Raj’s pivotal role, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is expected to appear as the antagonist. Tripti Dimri has been cast as the female lead.

Regular shooting of Spirit will kick off next year, with plans to complete production within a year—setting the stage for one of the boldest cop dramas in Prabhas’ career.