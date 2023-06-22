‘Spy’ trailer: Nikhil comes with a solid power packed entertainer

As the release date is approaching, the makers of Nikhil’s “SPY” released the theatrical trailer at an event conducted at AAA Cinemas. Directed by Garry BH, the movie is based on the hidden story and the secrets of Subhash Chandra Bose.



The trailer starts with the dialogue that history will never reveal facts, but we should find the answers ourselves. Nikhil plays Jai, and he is on a mission to capture a criminal, Kaadhir, who has the secret files of Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose. Nikhil also is on a personal mission to find out who killed his brother, played by Aryan Rajesh.

The trailer is well cut, and it looks like the makers have spent huge amount on the film. The production values are stunning, and they are no lesser than any big-budget film. The trailer ends with a powerful dialogue mouthed by Rana, who plays a special role. The trailer is sure to pique the interest of one and all. Iswarya Menon is the female lead.

Sanya Thakur, Abhinav Gomatam, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, Ravi Varma, Krishna Teja, Prisha Singh, Sonia Naresh and others are playing key roles. The movie is mounted on a grand scale by K Rajashekhar Reddy on Ed Entrainments.

The producer has also provided a story for this flick. Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar handled the music. “SPY” will hit the screens on June 29.