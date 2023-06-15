Sr NTR to Prabhas: Telugu actors as Lord Rama never disappointed

Telugu audience treats film heroes as Gods. If their favourite hero is coming as a God in a film, they will start praying. As everyone is aware that Prabhas is playing the role of Rama in OmRaut’s “Adipurush.” The moment it got announced, this generation people started knowing about Rama. That is the impact of cinema in south-Indian people. So, we are listing out the Telugu actors who did a fine job playing Lord Rama on-screen to perfection. From N T Rama Rao to Prabhas, here’s a list of Tollywood actors and their celluloid versions of Lord Sri Rama.



Sr NTR

The word ‘GOD’ is synonymous with the name Sr NTR on-screen. He played Lord Rama in several of his films such as – ‘Lava Kusa’, ‘Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham’, and ‘Seetha Rama Kalyam’. The impact he shown as Lord Rama is unmatchable.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao

“Sitarama Jananam” (1944) is the debut film as a hero for Akkineni Nageswara Rao. And he acted as Lord Rama. With that film, ANR got a glorious start to his legendary career.

Haranath

In the movie “Sita Rama Kalyanam” (1961), Haranath played Lord Rama and Sr NTR played Ravana. The film is the directorial debut of Sr NTR.

Parupalli Subbarao

Parupalli Subbarao is a stage and film artist. He worked in films like “Valmiki”(1945), “Sita Rama Jananam,” “Tenali Ramakrishna.” He played Lord Rama in the 1934 version of “Lava Kusa.”

Ravi Kumar

Bapu’s “Seeta Kalyanam” is known for its stunning visual imagery. Ravikumar portrayed Lord Rama magically with minimal dialogue, innocence, simplicity, and honesty.

Shoban Babu

Shoban Babu, who is famous for having two heroines in his film essayed the character of Lord Rama in Bapu’s “Sampoorna Ramayanam” (1972).

Srikanth

Srikanth played Lord Rama in Kodi Rama Krishna’s “Devullu” (2000). Srikanth, known as family hero, portraying Lord Rama excited a lot.

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Balakrishna played Lord Rama to perfection in Bapu’s “Sri Rama Rajyam” (2011). His looks and expressions amazed audience. Many old age people who stopped going to theatres moved. Almost every theatre looked like a temple when the film is running in theatres.

Jr NTR

This name will definitely stun you but yes, Jr NTR played the role of Lord Rama and delivered an exceptional performance at a very young age. He made his debut with

“Bala Ramayanam” in which he acted as Rama and delivered an exceptional performance.

Suman

Suman who acted as Lord Venkateshwara in “Annamayya” also acted as Lord Rama in “Sri Rama Dasu.” In both the films, Nagarjuna played the devotee and Suman portrayed the role of God.

Prabhas

Prabhas will be this generation’s only hero to act as Lord Rama on screen. Though, Jr NTR also portrayed the role, it’s another case. This is once in a lifetime opportunity, Prabhas as “Adipurush” is divine. Let us see will Prabhas get enough appreciation as Lord Rama.